News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli very passionate; operates at 200%, says KL Rahul

Kohli very passionate; operates at 200%, says KL Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 03, 2021 15:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: KL Rahul with India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli operates at 200 per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul.

 

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200," Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.

"He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent)."

Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad for the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton.

There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.

Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England, starting on August 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How IPL has helped England's Sam Curran 'enormously'
How IPL has helped England's Sam Curran 'enormously'
Ashwin's Day Out with Family
Ashwin's Day Out with Family
Anushka vs Virat: Who won?
Anushka vs Virat: Who won?
Pushkar Singh Dhami to be U'khand's 3rd CM in 4 months
Pushkar Singh Dhami to be U'khand's 3rd CM in 4 months
Injured Smith ready to miss T20 World Cup for Ashes
Injured Smith ready to miss T20 World Cup for Ashes
Two West Indies women cricketers collapse on field
Two West Indies women cricketers collapse on field
France begins judicial probe into Rafale deal
France begins judicial probe into Rafale deal

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Team India enjoy freedom from quarantine

Team India enjoy freedom from quarantine

'Shaw should replace Pujara in England Tests'

'Shaw should replace Pujara in England Tests'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances