Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on Tuesday posted a heartfelt note to pay tributes to former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced retirement from international cricket the other day.

Taking to Instagram to share his admiration for the No. 3 batter, Kohli, who retried from the longest format recently, thanked Pujara for making his job much easier.

The 37-year-old Pujara decided to quit from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, marking the end of a career spanning 13 years where he often did the tough job of tackling the new ball and tiring down the bowlers to set the platform for the middle-order batters, including Kohli, to thrive.

Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. He made 103 Test appearances and amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60.

The gritty batter slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries with the highest score being an unbeaten 206. He also played five ODIs, scoring 51

"Thank you for making my job easier at 4 Pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless," Kohli wrote on his Instagram page.

During his 13-year-long Test career, Pujara faced a total of 16,217 balls, the fifth highest by any batter during this period. Only Joe Root (19,562), Alastair Cook (17,534), Steven Smith (16,495) and Azhar Ali (16,301) are ahead of him, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Batting at No. 3, Pujara tallied 6.529 runs in 94 Tests at an average of 44.41 with 18 centuries, and is the second best one-down batter for India after his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who amassed 10,524 runs in 134 Tests with 28 centuries.

Pujara, the embodiment of determination and resilience, was also a domestic stalwart with over 21,301 runs in 278 first-class games under his belt.