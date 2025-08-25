India Will Remember These Pujara Knocks

Cheteshwar Pujara brought down the curtain on his illustrious career when he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday, August 24, 2025.



The 37 year old was the cornerstone of the Indian batting line-up in Tests, featuring in 103 matches in which he scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries.



Pujara, who impressed with a fifty on debut as a 22 year old against Australia in Bengaluru, played a pivotal role in India's historic back-to-back series triumphs in Australia.



A look at Pujara's 10 best knocks in Test cricket:



123 and 71 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2018

The century in the Adelaide Test in 2018 stands as one of Pujara's finest performances.

The only centurion in a low-scoring Test, Pujara played a gutsy knock of 123 on the opening day on a tough Adelaide pitch. He batted for more than six hours, anchoring India to 250 in their first innings after they had slumped to 127/6 at one stage.



After India claimed a slender 15 run lead, Pujara batting at No. 3 rescued India with a gritty 71 -- another near-five hour vigil in the second innings -- to push his team past 300 run mark, setting the stage for a thrilling 31 run victory.



206 not out vs England, Ahmedabad, 2012

Pujara struck a career-best 206 not out against England in the first Test in Ahmedabad.



Electing to bat, India amassed a huge 521/8, powered by Pujara's maiden double century and a run-a-ball 117 from Virender Sehwag.



While Sehwag attacked from one end, Pujara's rock solid defence frustrated a world class England bowling attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann.



England folded for 191 in their first innings and despite recovering to 406 in their second, fell short as India easily chased down 77 for victory with Pujara contributing an unbeaten 41.



204 vs Australia, Hyderabad, 2013

Within months, Pujara stroked another double century, in the second Test against Australia in Hyderabad.



After Australia managed just 237 in their first innings on a batting-friendly pitch, Pujara capitalised with a solid 204, putting on a huge 370 run stand for the second with Murali Vijay, who stroked 167.



India's 503 proved to be decisive as they trounced Australia by an innings and 135 runs.



With two double hundreds and a century in the space of six Tests, Pujara cemented his status as Rahul Dravid's worthy successor at No. 3.



56 vs Australia, Brisbane 2021

Pujara's gusty half-century was a defining moment in one of Indian cricket's greatest Test victories.



Chasing an improbable 328 for victory on the final day, it was Pujara at his dogged best as the seasoned campaigner frustrated a full-strength Australian attack.

He was struck 11 times on the body -- including on his arm, helmet, on his arm -- during the final day but nothing could move Pujara an inch.



His resilience allowed Shubman Gill (91) and Rishabh Pant (89) to keep the runs coming as they scripted one of India's greatest Test wins.



If not for Pujara grinding down the bowlers with his 56 from 211 balls after spending 314 minutes at the crease, India might have not been in a position to push for an unlikely victory.



In a thrilling finish, India edged Australia by three wickets to claim the series 2-1 -- their second successive series triumph in Australia.



153 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013

Pujara stamped his class with a superb knock of 153 in Johannesburg -- his first century in an overseas Test.



South Africa's fearsome pace quartet of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Jacques Kallis were put to the sword as Pujara and Virat Kohli (96) added 222 runs for the third wicket.



The usually calm Pujara looked quite pumped up as he celebrated his century in grand style to silence his critics, who had questioned his place in the team.



The match witnessed a thrilling finish as South Africa finished on 450/7 -- just seven runs shy of the target.



145 not out vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2015

Making a comeback to the team after eight months on the sidelines, Pujara made a statement with his first century in 20 months.



Accommodated in the playing XI as an opener, Pujara showed his class with a cracking century on the opening day on a greenish track on the rain-hit opening day in Colombo.



The right-hander carried his bat through with an unbeaten 145. He was the only batter in the Indian top and middle order to past 30 in the first innings, while Amit Mishra stroked 59 to take India past 300.



Sri Lanka were bundled out for 201 to concede a 111 run first innings lead which proved decisive as India emerged winners by 117 runs.



202 vs Australia, Ranchi, 2017

In the middle of a purple patch with the bat in 2016 and 2017, Pujara punished the Aussies with his third double century in Tests.



Pujara's trademark mark style of grinding down the bowlers bore fruit as he made 202, facing 525 deliveries to create the record for the most deliveries faced by an Indian batter in Test cricket.



He became only the fourth batter in the history of Test cricket to face 500-plus deliveries.



Despite conceding a 152run first innings lead, Australia fought back well in their second innings to snatch a creditable draw in Ranchi.



77 vs Australia, Sydney, 2021

Pujara was the backbone of the Indian batting line-up during the 2020-2021 series in Australia.



Facing a daunting 407 for victory, Pujara inspired India's great fightback on the final day at the SCG to pull off an unbelievable draw on the final day.



Pujara made 77 while keeping out 205 deliveries -- his longest fourth innings knock of his career to give India a glimmer of hope. He 148 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who smashed 97 from 118 balls to keep India in the hunt.



Hanuma Vihari (23 from 161 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39 from 128 balls) stayed at the crease for 42.4 overs while putting on 62 runs to deny Australia victory.



153 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2017

Pujara shone in India's dominant victory in the Galle Test in 2017 with a commanding 153.



Partnering Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed a blazing 190 from 168 balls, Pujara added 253 for the second wicket to power India to a massive 600 in their first innings.



Pujara also hit 13 boundaries in his 264-ball knock to score at a strike rate of 57.73.



India didn't impose the follow-on on a placid pitch after Sri Lanka collapsed for 291 but their bowlers delivered to bowl the visitors to a thumping 304 run victory.



72 vs Australia, Bengaluru, 2010

Pujara made an instant impact, with a vital half-century on debut against Australia in the second Test in Bengaluru.



Chasing 207 for victory, he anchored the innings with a well-crafted innings of 72. He forged two crucial partnerships -- 62 for the second wicket with Murali Vijay and 57 for the third wicket with Sachin Tendulkar.



His Test debut on October 9, 2010 held personal significance -- marking exactly five years since his mother Reena passed away from cancer in 2005.

Photographs: BCCI