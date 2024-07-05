News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for 'phenomenal job'

Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for 'phenomenal job'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 15:22 IST
IMAGE: Virar Kohli takes a selfie during the victory parade in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: X

IMAGE: Virar Kohli takes a selfie during the victory parade in Mumbai, on Thursday. Photograph: X

Floored by the grand reception and also the comprehensive police presence that ensured an orderly conduct of proceedings for most part, star India Virat Kohli on Friday thanked the Mumbai Police for keeping the crowd in control during the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in Mumbai, on Thursday.

 

Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolic for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated. Jai Hind!' he tweeted.

The 35-year-old, who was adjudged player of the match in the seven-run final win over South Africa last Saturday, flew out to London early Friday morning after completing the engagements here.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also posted a similar note of thanks for the police force.

"Big thank you to Mumbai police. You did a fantastic job last night #realhero," he said.

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy during the massive fan gathering.

