IMAGE: The Indian players during the victory parade on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former and current India players couldn't contain their joy, as wrapped in the love of fans, the Indian cricket team went on a victory parade at Marine Drive and ended with a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was not a part of the squad in the Americas, said he felt overwhelmed while watching the celebrations.

"Watching all the videos and pictures from the celebrations yesterday in Mumbai just fills my heart. This nation has given and continues to give so much to the sport. Once again so proud of the champions," he said.

Taking to X, VVS Laxman, Head Coach of the Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour, wrote, 'Spectacular scenes from Mumbai. This is what Sport does, unites people and give them so much to cheer about and spread joy. Thanking our team once again for giving so many of our countrymen so much joy and happiness. Here's to many more trophies and celebrations. #VictoryParade.'

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina wrote on social media handles: 'Unless you’re part of a winning team, you’ll never truly grasp the sheer exhilaration and meaning behind this victory.

'Being a champion is an experience like no other -- a belief, a feeling, a triumph in its own league. To witness the overwhelming love and respect from our incredible Indian fans and loved ones is a blessing beyond words. Believe in yourself and trust the almighty, for dreams do come true!' he added.