Gill on captaining Rohit, Kohli: Nothing changes for us

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 14, 2025 12:56 IST

'We just want them to go out there and do their magic'

Seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Kohli will be playing under captain Shubman Gill for the ODI series in Australia, starting on Sunday, October 19

IMAGE: Seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Kohli will be playing under captain Shubman Gill for the ODI series in Australia, starting on Sunday, October 19. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Shubman Gill will captain senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Australia beginning on Sunday, and he said he is looking forward to it.

"I think we have been playing one of our best in ODIs in past 2-3 years. Nothing changes for us. It's more or less the same team that we're playing.

 

"They (Virat and Rohit) have won so many matches for us in the past. They've been playing for India for the past 10-15 years. Winning matches for us is an experience that we bring to the table. It's something every captain of every team wants," he asserted.

"That's what we're looking forward to. We just want them to go out there and do their magic."

Asked if he was enjoying playing multiple formats, he said, "That was new for me. But I think going back to the basics of a particular format is something that I think works for me.

"It's something (the basics) that I go back to," added the Punjab player who is the vice captain of India's T20 International side.

