'Kohli, Rohit playing like 28-year-olds'

IMAGE: V irat Kohli and Rohit Sharma propelled India to a mammoth total of 349/8 with a 136-run stand for the second wicket in the series opener against South Africa in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma still seem to have steam in them as batters and the two superstars should be allowed to take a call on their future, reckoned former India cricketer and selector Madan Lal.

Kohli and Rohit, who both have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, remain active in ODIs and are hoping to make the cut for the 2027 World Cup.

There have been no concerns over their fitness and form of late, and they also have played key roles in helping India win the last two ODIs against Australia and South Africa.

“It is their decision and not anybody else's. So (it should be) whatever they decide,” Lal said on the sidelines of an Asian Legends League Season 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“But the way they are playing the ODI series, shows that they are still very, very fresh and look like they are some 28 or 30-years-old.

“It is nice to see the way Virat Kohli is running (between the wickets)

Lal, who has served as a selector when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was appointed India captain, said selectors and coaches are first to be criticised when the team doesn't do well.

"The first persons to be criticised is the coach and the selector, I have been both, so they will get the criticism, never mind. As long as your conscience is right, that is what matters,” he said.

“If the team is not doing well then it becomes a case of (critics) going after the selectors. But if the team is not doing well then it is also a calculative thing that your coach is as good as your team."

Tendulkar had a mixed run as captain with India losing nine out of 25 Tests and winning four, whereas they lost 43 out of 73 ODIs and won 23.

“But you do make mistakes. I have made mistakes and they are part of the game,” he added.