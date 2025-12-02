HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli, Rohit hit nets in tandem; Gambhir watches on

Kohli, Rohit hit nets in tandem; Gambhir watches on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 02, 2025 20:16 IST

x

Kohli looked in prime touch as he went hard against the throw-down specialists Raghu (right-arm) and Nuwan Seneviratne (left-arm), who cranked it up.

Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, who scored a match-winning 120-ball 135 in the series opener against South Africa, will be keen to carry that form to Wednesday's second ODI in Raipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seemed oblivious to the loud whispers around them, as the stalwarts went about their intense net session in tandem against throw-down specialists during India's nets in Raipur ahead of Wednesday's second ODI against South Africa.

Intrigue has been on a steady rise regarding the future of Kohli and Rohit, bringing the road of ICC ODI World Cup 2027 into the mix.

But having charted the team's victories in the last two ODIs against Australia and South Africa, the two seniors did not look in a mood to take the foot off the pedal on Tuesday.

Kohli looked in prime touch as he went hard against the throw-down specialists Raghu (right-arm) and Nuwan Seneviratne (left-arm), who cranked it up.

It was a captivating phase under lights, with Kohli middling most of the deliveries but on occasions he was beaten by

the raw pace generated by Raghu.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was a close observer of the proceedings while stationing himself between the two nets on either end of the centre.

But once done, Kohli trained both the bats on his shoulders and walked past Gambhir without having a word. For those following the developments surrounding Indian cricket for the last few days, it would have been a sight with several angles.

However, Rohit, who followed Kohli into the change room shortly, did stop for a while to chat with Gambhir.

The cynosure was, indeed, Kohli and Rohit but action was no less intense in the adjacent nets where other Indian players sweated it out ahead of the ODI which India would want to win and seal the series.

The hosts are sitting on a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a win at Ranchi on Sunday.

 

The mood among the other batters was to go hard and be as aggressive as possible, with the contest on a black soil here at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium could be another bat-off between the two teams.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's strokes on the leg side landed into the stands and the young opener even rolled over his arm to Rishabh Pant, who was the last among the Indian batters to hit the nets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Massive milestone beckons for Rohit in Raipur
Massive milestone beckons for Rohit in Raipur
'I don't care about...' Rana has a message for haters!
'I don't care about...' Rana has a message for haters!
Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup
Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
'He's going to be one of the standout all-rounders'
'He's going to be one of the standout all-rounders'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His Dream4:07

A Story of Grit: Disabled Doctor's Incredible Path to His...

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit gown at TOIFA Awards1:01

Nushrratt Bharuccha steals spotlight in black high slit...

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected Way!1:01

Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar in the Most Unexpected...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO