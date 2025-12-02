Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest centurion

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi eclipsed the record held by Maharashtra's Vijay Zol to become the youngest batter to hit a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy . Photograph: BCCI

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Tuesday became the youngest batter to score a century in the national T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Suryavanshi, who struggled for form in the first three outings in SMAT, blasted an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls for Bihar against Maharashtra in Kolkata at the age of 14 years and 250 days. His belligerent knock contained seven fours and sixes each.

He scored at a stunning rate of 177.05 and surpassed Maharashtra batter Vijay Zol, who was 18 years and 118 days old when he made 109 runs off 63 balls against Mumbai in March 2013..

Suryavanshi now has three T20 centuries under his belt. His first three-digit score in the format came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League when he hammered a 38-ball 101. The southpaw then scored a 42-ball 144 against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Suryavanshi's three centuries in 2025 are the joint-most by an Indian, alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Ayush Mhatre and Ishan Kishan have two hundreds each.

Suryavanshi's impressive knock, however, went in vain as Maharashtra beat Bihar

This was Maharashtra's second win in four games, while Bihar remained winless.

Asked to bat, Suryavanshi combined power with patience, guiding Bihar to 176 for three. In reply, skipper Prithvi Shaw set the tone with a brutal 30-ball 66, while Niraj Joshi (30), Ranjeet Nikam (27) and Nikhil Naik (22) chipped in with crucial contributions to take Maharashtra home with five balls to spare.

Mohd Izhar (2/22) and Sakibul Gani (2/50) claimed two wickets each, while Sakib Hussain (1/40), Suraj Kashyap (1/35) and Khalid Alam (1/34) picked up a wicket apiece to keep Bihar in the contest, but Maharashtra held their nerves.

Earlier, Suryavanshi also broke Bihar's record for most sixes in a T20 innings with his tally of seven. The 14-year-old also added 75 runs with Ayush Loharuka (25 not out) for the fourth wicket -- Bihar's highest stand for that wicket in T20 cricket.

The teen batter reached three figures in the 20th over, hitting the first ball from Arshin Kulkani for a boundary.

For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/35), Arshin Kulkarni (1/39) and Vicky Ostwal (1/26) were among the wicket-takers.

At Jadavpur University, Goa notched up a seven-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh, riding on fifties from skipper Suyash Prabhudessai (75 not out) and Abhinav Tejrana (55), while Arjun Tendulkar claimed three wickets.

Brief scores:

Maharashtra 182 for 7 in 19.1 overs (Prithvi Shaw 66; Mohd Izhar 2/22) beat Bihar 176 for 3 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 108; Vicky Ostwal 1/26) by three wickets.

Goa 171 for 3 in 18.3 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 75 not out; Tripuresh Singh 1/27) beat Madhya Pradesh 170 for 6 in 20 overs (Harpreet Singh 80; Arjun Tendulkar 3/36) by seven wickets.