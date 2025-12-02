Massive milestone beckons for Rohit in Raipur

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of his vintage form with a brisk 57 off 51 balls in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

As India take on South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who is set to become the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in international cricket.

If the 'Hitman' manages to score 41 more runs, he will join an elite list comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid

Tendulkar tops the lists with 34,357 runs under his belt, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs, and Dravid with 24,064

Rohit has so far tallied 19,959 international runs in 503 matches at an average of 42.46, including 50 centuries and 110 fifties.

The flamboyant opener has amassed 11,427 in 277 ODIs, 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, and 4,231 runs in 159 T20Is.

The 38-year-old Rohit, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

This year in ODIs, he has has accumulated 561 runs in 12 matches at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate above 99, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score is an unbeaten 121.

India, who suffered a 0-2 whitewash in the Test series, won the first ODI in Ranchi by 17 runs and will be keen to seal the three-match series with a victory in Raipur.