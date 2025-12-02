HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
After 15 years, Kohli set to light up Vijay Hazare

December 02, 2025 22:02 IST

Delhi open their Vijay Hazare campaign against Andhra in Bengaluru on December 24. In total, they will play six games.

Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will take part in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on December 24, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said.

Kohli, now a single-format player for India, is currently busy with the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli is returning to the Hazare Trophy for the first time since appearing against Services in February 2010.

The 37-year-old racked up his 52nd hundred in the series opener in Ranchi, showing he remains sharp as ever despite playing just one version of the game, having announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year.

Kohli had retired from T20 Internationals following India's triumph in the 2024 World Cup in Barbados.

"He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Jaitley said.

Delhi open their Vijay Hazare campaign against Andhra in Bengaluru on December 24.

In total, they will play six games.

Fans are expected to turn up in numbers to watch the action when Kohli is around. Earlier this year, Kohli made a grand spectacle of an otherwise drab Ranji Trophy game when he played his first first-class match in more than 12 years.

 

More than 12,000 people came to watch him play, numbers unheard of for a domestic fixture in a long while.

Kohli returned to Ranji Trophy as part of preparation for international duty but in a surprise decision, he announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

BCCI has made playing domestic cricket mandatory for contracted cricketers unless they are injured or on national duty.

Rohit Sharma, who too retired from Tests ahead of the England tour, is expected to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both Kohli and Rohit were amongst the runs in the series opener against the Proteas. They played their first international game in months during the tour of Australia in October.

After failing to score a run in the first two games Down Under, Kohli got into the groove with a half-century in the third and final ODI. Rohit had smashed a hundred in the same game in Sydney.

