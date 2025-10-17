HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli, Rohit Light Up The Nets in Perth!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 17, 2025 10:01 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli practices his catching in the nets in Perth. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stormed back into action, with a fiery nets session in Perth, on Thursday -- the duo's first with the Indian team in nearly seven months.

Rejoining the Indian team for the first time after the ICC Champions Trophy victory in March, the two greats looked sharp and raring to dominate, as they geared up for the first ODI against Australia on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats. Photograph: BCCI/X

Not surprising that many Indian fans flocked to the Perth stadium to catch a glimpse of the superstars, who showed their class with some brilliant shots during the practice session.

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

 

RoKo also went through their fielding drills before they delighted fans by signing autographs.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
