Perth ODI: Will Ro-Ko Fire?

Ro-Ko have been the heartbeat of Indian cricket for over 15 years. Their return brings an emotional lift to the team and raises expectations for the series against the world champions.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to international cricket for the first time since their Test retirements earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian cricket team touched down in Perth early on Thursday morning to begin their white ball tour of Australia, with the first ODI of the three-match series scheduled for Sunday, October 19.

The cricketing world holds its breath as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to international cricket for the first time since their Test retirements earlier this year.

Ro-Ko back together

Pat Cummins captured the sentiment perfectly, calling this potentially the 'last chance' for fans Down Under to witness these legends in action. With both stalwarts set to be 39 and 40 respectively by the 2027 World Cup, every appearance carries added significance.

Ro-Ko have been the heartbeat of Indian cricket for over 15 years. While India has fared well in their absence, their return brings an emotional lift to the team and raises expectations for the series against the world champions.

Dawn of the Gill era

Shubman Gill officially takes charge as India's ODI captain, marking a significant generational shift in Indian cricket.

Fresh off an outstanding Test captaincy debut against England where he notched four centuries including a double, the 26 year old now embarks on his 50-over leadership journey. Unlike his Test debut, Gill enjoys the luxury of having Rohit and Virat's vast experience to draw upon.

The selectors have made their intent clear by handing over the reins to Gill while retaining the senior duo purely as players, with Rohit operating solely as an opener.

Key absences

India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for workload management ahead of the T20 series, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya misses out due to a quad injury.

Wicket-keeping duties will fall to K L Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, with Rishabh Pant still recovering from a fractured foot.

Mohammed Shami has not been included despite being fit while Mohammed Siraj could make his first ODI appearance in over a year.

Young pacers Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy get a chance to step up in Bumrah's absence.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal returns to the Perth stadium, where he memorably scored 161 in last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test and Shreyas Iyer comes in confident after scores of 110 and 62 in recent one-dayers against Australia A.

Australia, meanwhile, face their own selection challenges with wicket-keeper Josh Inglis ruled out with a calf strain, Alex Carey on Sheffield Shield duty, and Adam Zampa unavailable for family reasons.

India arrive in Perth as the world's top-ranked ODI side, riding a wave of impressive form. Undefeated in their last eight matches, including the Champions Trophy triumph, their last ODI loss came over a year ago against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August 2024.

While this dominance makes them overwhelming favourites, the absence of key players opens up opportunities for Australia to test the visitors. The series also signals a transitional phase, with Gill taking the captaincy reins and giving emerging players a chance to make their mark.

Team combinations

The expected lineup could see Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma opening, with Virat Kohli at number three, followed by Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul in the middle order.

Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy may handle finishing duties.

India's biggest concern heading into Perth remains their pace attack. Without Bumrah's mastery and Shami's experience, the responsibility will largely fall on Mohammed Siraj to lead from the front. Arshdeep Singh brings left-arm variety while young Harshit Rana gets a chance to prove himself on the big stage.

If India opt for two spin all-rounders, Axar and Washington Sundar, over specialist wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, it would suggest a focus on batting depth over bowling penetration.

On Perth's pace-friendly surface, such a move could backfire if the top order fails to post substantial totals.

Key battles to watch

Mitchell Starc vs Virat Kohli: The classic duel between left-arm swing and masterful technique resumes. Starc's ability to move the new ball away from the right-hander has troubled Kohli in the past, particularly in Australian conditions.

Josh Hazlewood vs Rohit Sharma: Hazlewood's relentless channel outside off-stump against Rohit's attacking instincts in the Powerplay could set the tone for India's innings. The veteran pacer knows how to build pressure.

Travis Head vs Indian Spinners: The explosive left-hander has been Australia's match-winner in recent years. How India's spin duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar contain his aggressive intent will be crucial.

Player to watch

All eyes will be on Shubman Gill in this series. Having impressed in both Tests and ODIs in 2025, his batting and leadership will be crucial in shaping India's white-ball approach ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Gill will need to firmly establish his authority as captain from the outset.

Perth Stadium: A bowler-friendly venue

IMAGE: On Perth's pace-friendly surface, will the Indian top order post a substantial total? Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Perth Stadium presents a fascinating subplot to this series opener. India have never played an ODI at this venue while Australia curiously remain winless here in three attempts.

The stadium has been a graveyard for batting sides with Australia's last two defeats seeing them crumble to 152 and 140 after being sent in to bat. Fast bowlers have reigned supreme at this venue. The bounce and carry will test both batting lineups, making the toss potentially crucial.

