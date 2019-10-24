Kohli rested for Bangladesh T20Is; Rohit to lead

Last updated on: October 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Sanju Samson replaces Virat Kohli for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, while Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube earns maiden call-up to Indian team.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson replaced Virat Kohli in India's T20I squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Virat Kohli was rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh next month. Rohit Sharma named skipper in his absence.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni was again not named in India's T20I squad. The former captain has taken a break from cricket since India's exit from the World Cup semi-finals in July. He missed the West Indies tour and recent home series against South Africa.

The three matches of the T20I series against Bangladesh will be played on November 3 (Delhi), November 7 (Rajkot) and November (10) Nagpur.

Kerala's young batsman Sanju Samson, who recently hit a double century in the Vijay Hazare One-Day tournament, was named in place of Kohli.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team, as he was included in place of the injured Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent surgery in England.

Shardul Thakur too found a place in the squad. He replaced Navdeep Saini, who is nursing an injury.

Rishabh Pant retained his place in the T20I team despite not doing well in the previous series against South Africa, scoring just four and 19.

Kohli met newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ahead of the team selection in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, the India skipper will be part of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh next month, which will take place after the T20I series. The only change was that Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback to the team in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, who was included for the third and final Test against South Africa after the former picked up an injury.

Team for Bangladesh T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Team for Bangladesh Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Rishabh Pant (w/k), Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.