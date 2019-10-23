Conflict still an issue, it has to change: Ganguly

October 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said the conflict of interest continues to be a big issue in Indian cricket.

Ganguly, along with former cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, V V S Laxman and Rahul Dravid were some of the big names, who were caught in the contentious conflict of interest clause, which states that one person should have only one post as per the new BCCI constitution.

The dual roles played by former and current players like doing commentary and playing/mentoring in IPL/domestic cricket or coaching in the IPL or being a part of support staff or holding an administrative post in the IPL franchise, have all come under the scanner.

The Conflict ruling suggested in the Lodha reforms for BCCI came under criticism from several quarters as they believed it stopped the former cricketers from coming forward to help Indian cricket and cricketers.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, who demitted office on Wednesday following the BCCI elections, had recently submitted to the Supreme Court in their 11th and final status report that the Conflict of Interest clause needs to be amended.

"Conflict is still an issue. If we look at the last status report filed by the COA, they have addressed the conflict issue. I don't know when it will be heard, when it will be solved," Ganguly said in Mumbai immediately after taking charge as the BCCI president.

" It has to change. It is already done by the CoA. They have already put it in the Supreme Court and let's see how far it gets modified," he added.

Ganguly, himself, was caught in the conflict issue as he was appointed as the Delhi Capitals mentor in the IPL earlier this year along with holding the post of president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and was also part of the Cricket Advisory Committee in the past, which was entrusted with picking the India team's coach.

The latest CAC, which had retained Ravi Shastri as the India coach earlier this year, had to wind up after all three members resigned.

Kapil had resigned after he was served a notice by the BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain, while the other two members -- Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad also quit and have taken up positions as the players' representatives of the Indian Cricketers Association in the newly-formed BCCI Apex Council.

Ganguly said they will look to appoint a new CAC as it entrusted with the important decisions of appointing coaches and selectors, but they will also be wary of the conflict issue.

"We have to create the CAC because the CAC will appoint a lot of selectors and other members which are important part of Indian cricket. We will do that and we will make sure they don't have any conflict of interest," he said.

In a revamp of the BCCI as per the Lodha reforms, the nine-member Apex Council replaced the Working Committee. It comprises of president Ganguly along with secretary Jay Shah, joint secretary Jayesh George, vice-president Mahim Verma, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, along with ICA members Rangaswamy, Gaekwad, Chattisgarh State Cricket Sangh's Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) representative, who is yet to be appointed.

Asked whether the powers of office bearers like secretary and treasurer have been reduced following the creation of the Apex Council, Ganguly replied in the negative: "It is not correct. The Apex Council can give any powers to the office bearers. It is not actually the right interpretation of the order. If you look at the Apex Council powers, they will designate the powers to the secretary, president and joint secretary and they can give them any power. And I think president, secretary, treasurer and all the office bearers are very important for the proper functioning of the BCCI. I wouldn't say control because I don't enjoy the world control, it is about proper functioning of the BCCI."