Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli: Ponting Hails Anushka Effect

Kohli: Ponting Hails Anushka Effect

By Rediff Cricket
September 20, 2022 09:06 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting has lauded Virat Kohli for acknowledging his family's support, especially the backing he has received from Anushka Sharma, adding that it's a part of a sportsman's journey that is not often highlighted.

Ponting noted it was nice to see Kohli smile and look relieved after he scored his maiden T20I hundred in the Asia Cup 2022.

Kohli credited wife Anushka Sharma for standing behind him like a rock during his turbulent times.

'It's great to see him back in the runs. Great to see him back with a smile on his face. That's the thing you know?' Ponting told ICC Review.

'He was so happy, and I guess (he's) relieved at the end of that game. He obviously spoke very fondly about his wife's influence on the last couple of years of his life as well, which is also very nice to hear. A lot of that stuff goes unspoken about, in men's sport in particular,' 'Punter' observed.

'Just the impact that your family and your very close ones have on you through your career,' Punter added. 'So it's nice to hear that, but also great to see Virat back in the runs again.'

 
Rediff Cricket
ASIA CUP 2022

