News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol

Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol

By Rediff Cricket
January 04, 2021 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid a visit to a baby store in Sydney on December 7, 2020. Photograph: Babyvillage/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya now find themselves at the heart of the COVID-19 protocol breach controversy.

Australian daily newspapers have reported that the Indian skipper and the star all-rounder breached bio-security when they shopped at a baby store on December 7.

Virat Kohli

By posing with folks at the baby store, the soon-to-be-daddy and the just-become-daddy inadvertently breached Cricket Australia's biosecurity norms, an official told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers.

Virat Kohli

Over a week later, according to the report, the Indian players made a late-night stop-off at the Waffle and Coffee in Leigh Street in Adelaide.

A couple of them went inside to place the order, while others sat at a table outside. This was another breach of the protocol as the players who went inside didn't wear masks.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, both instances were minor breaches unlike the one involving the five Indian players who created a meltdown on Twitter on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Kohli and Pandya have since returned to Mumbai, seem in perfect health (touch wood) and brought in 2021 together with their wives and friends.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'New Year. New Energy. How is that for josh?'
'New Year. New Energy. How is that for josh?'
3rd Test: Who will get the axe, Agarwal or Vihari?
3rd Test: Who will get the axe, Agarwal or Vihari?
Rahane is brave, smart and born to lead: Ian Chappell
Rahane is brave, smart and born to lead: Ian Chappell
RIL says it has nothing to gain from new firm laws
RIL says it has nothing to gain from new firm laws
CA rejects reports of India seeking change of venue
CA rejects reports of India seeking change of venue
'Enough stockpile of Covid vaccine for priority groups'
'Enough stockpile of Covid vaccine for priority groups'
NZ eye big lead against Pakistan after Williamson ton
NZ eye big lead against Pakistan after Williamson ton

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

Bio-bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players

Big positive from MCG: Indians test negative for COVID

Big positive from MCG: Indians test negative for COVID

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use