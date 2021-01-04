January 04, 2021 07:19 IST

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team during the nets session. Photograph and Videos: BCCI/Instagram

The Indian cricket team kicked off the New Year with an energy packed practice session for the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

India are high on confidence after their 8 wicket victory in the second Test atthe MCG to level the four-match series at 1-1 after their demoralising loss in the series opener in Adelaide.

'New Year. New Energy. How is that for josh?', BCCI captioned the video on Instagram as the players practiced for the Sydney Test, which begins on Thursday, January 7.

Rohit Sharma, eager to get back his touch after spending a couple of weeks in quarantine, had a fruitful net session, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, the day before he and four other players were placed in isolation for reportedly breaching the COVID-19 bio-security protocol.

'That sweet sound of the ball hitting the bat as Hitman @rohitsharma45 gets back into the nets,' BCCI captioned the video.