Kohli lauds Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur

Source:

Edited By:

January 17, 2021 13:20 IST

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates his half century with Washington Sundar. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday, applauded the 'belief and outstanding application' of Shardul Thakur and debutant Washington Sundar in the fourth Test against Australia after they registered their respective maiden half-centuries.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Outstanding application and belief by Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!"

Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba.

Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67). The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 20-years later, finally the record has been broken.

Former India swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag also applauded India's fightback in the game and called it a top-effort from the visiting team.

"Adelaide 2003: India conceded a lead of 33. Today in Brisbane India concede 33, when at one stage it looked like they may end up conceding 133. Great effort considering that Australia's 4 bowlers had more than 1000 Test wickets to India's 5 bowlers having 11. Shandar Zabardast," he tweeted.

Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry.

The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed.

India was finally bundled out for 336, handing Australia a lead of 33 runs.

On the second day, India had bundled out Australia for 369 as Thakur, T Natarajan, and Sundar scalped three wickets each. Marnus Labuschagne had top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 runs.