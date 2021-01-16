News
How Rohit prepared for Aus bowling while in quarantine

How Rohit prepared for Aus bowling while in quarantine

January 16, 2021 15:16 IST
Rohit Sharma was composed as ever in his 74-ball 44

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was composed as ever in his 74-ball 44. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

India opener Rohit Sharma revealed the hours he put in to prepare for the Australian bowlers before his turn came to take to the field in the 3rd Test in Sydney.

During his two weeks of hard quarantine, Rohit watched the Australian pacers at work in Adelaide and Melbourne and made a mental note of how he would approach their first spells.

"I was watching the first two Tests and saw the discipline that Aussie bowlers had and you have to try and figure out ways to score runs against these guys. They don't give anything easy.

 

"What has really worked in the first half of my batting is getting closer to the ball and try and leave anything outside the off-stump. And then once I am in, try and play a few shots as well because that's what you want to do, score runs and see how they react when you score runs," he said.

Rohit has had starts in all three innings -- 27 and 52 in Sydney apart from his 44 at the Gabba.

He explained about the technical adjustments he made in Sydney and now in Brisbane to tackle the Australian pacers.

"In Sydney, there wasn't much bounce, so I was staying on leg stump of the ball and here I knew the line and lengths, particularly of the two right handers (Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood), they try and test you outside the off-stump all the time.

"So, here, I came a little bit on the off-stump to make sure that I cover the line and don't push my hands outside the off-stump. That's the little adjustment that I did," he explained.

AGENCIES
Why Team India has so many injuries...
No regrets over shot selection: Rohit on dismissal
I am ready to bowl even 40-50 overs: Washington Sundar
No regrets over shot selection: Rohit on dismissal
Vaccinate us with Covishield, not Covaxin: Delhi docs
V-Day: Healthcare workers get first jabs amid cheers
SEE: PM turns emotional recalling people's sufferings
