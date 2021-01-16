No regrets over shot selection: Rohit on dismissal

January 16, 2021 15:52 IST

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Nathan Lyon dismisses Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma understands the criticism that his untimely dismissal has invited but the India vice-captain has "no regrets" about going after Nathan Lyon, saying that's his way of putting bowlers under pressure.

Rohit looked in good touch during his 44 off 74 balls but was dismissed trying to loft Lyon over mid-wicket, the kind of shots that has often brought about his dismissal even during earlier Test matches.

"You always have a plan and I actually have no regret of playing that shot. It is something that I always like to do -- put pressure on bowlers. Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler and he bowled into me which made it difficult for me to get some elevation," Rohit said at the post-match virtual conference.

His shot selection invited criticism from the commentary box. India were 62 for two at stumps when Rohit could have gone for a big score after a good start.

Rohit understands the disappointment, but in his defence explained why he went for that kind of a high-risk stroke.

"It's not that it is (that shot) coming out of nowhere. It's a shot that I have played well in the past. That's something that I back myself to play and that's the kind of role I play in this team. When it looks like that, it looks bad, but I don't think too much as my focus is to make it count once I am in," he said.

"Having said that, there is a process I like to follow. Sometimes you get out and sometimes it goes over the ropes. Unfortunate and sad dismissal in the end, to be honest. Like I said, those are my shots and I will keep playing them," the senior player was forthright about his mind-set.

"The team has shown lot of confidence in me. It's just that I have to do what the team expects me to do and not worry about what happens anywhere else or what people talk about," he added.

Talking about his partnership with Shubman Gill in this series, Rohit said: "Gill and I understand the importance of good start. We respect the good balls. Our mindset has been to score runs as well when a loose ball is bowled. We don't come in with a mindset of blocking and surviving. If anything is pitched up, we need to put that away. Gill likes to take the bowlers on, he showed solid composure in Sydney and Melbourne, he got a good ball today, he will learn, it's just his third Test, he has shown that he belongs at this level."

India dismissed Australia for 369 in the first innings as Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar scalped three wickets each.

"We stuck to our plans, 30-40 runs less would have been nice but we will take what we got. Shardul, Navdeep have played a lot of cricket for India A, they have come to Australia and they know difficult it can be once the batsmen get settled. Because of their experience of playing here, it kept them in good stead. To come here and restrict Australia under 400 is also an achievement, they got 370 here, but we have an inexperienced attack," said Rohit.

"We have stayed in the game in all the Test matches, we have competed really hard, if we bat well tomorrow, anything can happen. I am not a bowler, but I have seen Shardul for many years now. I have seen him bowl a lot, I understand his strength, he likes to swing the ball and he likes to pitch it up, so that he can nick off the batter. He is just playing his second Test. All these guys have worked really hard. He has been with the team for a number of years now, in patches, he bowled well, consistency needs to be there but it will come once he plays regularly," he added.

On the match situation, Rohit said that although 369 at the Gabba was a very good first innings score and there is no reason why India with two of their most seasoned campaigners at the crease can't match the home team's total on a good batting track.

"We have got solid batters to come in now. Two of the most experienced players are still out there in the middle. The pitch is good and I don't see any reason why we can't get to that total of first innings."

"We should focus on what's there in front of us rather than thinking too far ahead. It's a big score and we have to focus on sessions, take it as it comes. The pitch is playing well and we have to back ourselves. We have the guys to do it and I don't see why we can bat well on day three,' he said.