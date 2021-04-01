News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli lands in Chennai

Kohli lands in Chennai

By Rediff Cricket
April 01, 2021 14:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli arrives in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Instagram
 

The influx of cricketing superstars in Chennai continued on Thursday as Virat Kohli landed in the city to join his Royal Challengers Bangalore team, ahead of IPL 2021 starting next week.

Kohli had left the Indian team bubble in Pune after the three-match ODI series against England on Sunday. He will undergo the mandatory seven-day quarantine in his hotel room before he joins his RCB team-mates for practice.

'If you thought we were done breaking the Internet for the day, think again! Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai,' RCB announced on Instagram.

India's two best batsmen will face-off when Kohli's RCB take on defending champions Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021's opening game in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

Mumbai are the most successful team in the IPL with five titles while RCB are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

Rediff Cricket
