Pant's India's Most Valuable Player

April 01, 2021 09:05 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players in the India- England ODI series.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty during the third One Day International between India and England at the MCA stadium in Pune, March 28, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Although India won the recent ODI series against England at Pune, the two most valuable players of the series were Englishmen: Ben Stokes topped the list with a MVPI of 292, followed by Jonny Bairstow (MVPI: 261).

India's top three performers were Rishabh Pant (243), Shardul Thakur (237) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (225).

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses the player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

All-rounders like Ben Stokes have the advantage of contributing with both batting and bowling performances.

Stokes scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 132 and also captured 4 wickets.

Batsmen scoring a lot of runs at a high strike rate, and bowlers taking a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, are considered to be the most valuable.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates his half century during the second ODI at the MCA stadium in Pune, March 26, 2021. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Table 1 lists the Most Valuable Players in the 3-match ODI series.

It is interesting to note that India's two best batsmen over the past decade -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- do not figure in the top ten. This is unlikely to happen again.

Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points, Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century during the 2nd ODI. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Most Valuable Players of the India-England series

Rank Player Team Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI 1 Ben Stokes ENG 135 99 8 11 132 4 6.1 3 292 2 Jonny Bairstow ENG 219 124 17 14 120 0 - 3 261 3 Rishabh Pant IND 155 78 8 11 152 0 - 2 243 4 Shardul Thakur IND 30 30 1 3 143 7 6.7 3 237 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar IND 3 3 0 0 60 6 4.7 3 225 6 Lokesh Rahul IND 177 108 11 6 101 0 - 3 194 7 Sam Curran ENG 107 95 10 2 104 2 6.3 3 170 8 Shikhar Dhawan IND 169 98 21 2 94.4 0 - 3 164 9 Hardik Pandya IND 100 64 6 8 145 0 5.3 3 157 10 Prasidh Krishna IND 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.9 3 154 11 Jason Roy ENG 115 55 17 2 124 0 - 3 152 12 Mark Wood ENG 16 14 1 0 57.1 5 6.4 2 147 13 Virat Kohli IND 129 66 10 1 86.6 0 - 3 124 14 Liam Livingstone ENG 63 36 5 2 121 1 6.7 2 107 15 Krunal Pandya IND 95 58 8 2 128 1 8 3 106 16 Moeen Ali ENG 59 30 4 3 95.2 1 5.7 3 102 17 Rohit Sharma IND 90 37 15 0 86.5 0 - 3 96 18 Reece Topley ENG 1 1 0 0 100 3 6.7 2 84 19 Adil Rashid ENG 19 19 2 0 70.4 3 7.3 3 73 20 Dawid Malan ENG 66 50 7 0 90.4 0 - 2 59 21 Tom Curran ENG 11 11 1 0 68.8 2 7.3 2 40 22 Jos Buttler ENG 17 15 2 0 68 0 - 3 29 23 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 22 1 1 73.3 0 - 1 19 24 T Natarajan IND 0 0 0 0 - 1 7.3 1 17 25 Sam Billings ENG 18 18 1 0 81.8 0 - 1 14 26 Shreyas Iyer IND 6 6 1 0 66.7 0 - 1 3 27 Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 - 0 8 2 -33

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hits out during the 2nd ODI. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Table 2, below, summarises the ODI performance of the Indian cricketers during the ongoing Covid-curtailed 2020-2021 season.

Hardik Pandya (424) has this season's highest MVPI even though he hasn't bowled too many overs.

Shardul Thakur (336) is second because he is the highest wicket-taker; he should continue to be high in the table because he is showing that he can score good runs at a very fair clip.

It must be worrisome that both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal appear to have lost their wrist-spinning magic, and are at the bottom of the table.

Most Valuable ODI players in 2020-21 (6 matches so far)

Rank Player Name Runs 4's 6's Strike Rate Wkts Eco Match MVPI 1 Hardik Pandya 310 21 14 123 1 5.5 6 424 2 Shardul Thakur 30 1 3 142.9 10 6.2 4 336 3 Lokesh Rahul 270 16 11 101.1 0 0 6 328 4 Virat Kohli 302 24 4 90.1 0 0 6 304 5 Shikhar Dhawan 289 38 2 91.7 0 0 6 283 6 Rishabh Pant 155 8 11 152 0 0 2 243 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 0 60 6 4.7 3 225 8 Ravindra Jadeja 115 6 6 117.3 1 6.2 3 167 9 Prasidh Krishna 0 0 0 0 6 6.9 3 154 10 Mohammed Shami 14 1 1 100 4 6.9 2 121 11 Krunal Pandya 95 8 2 128.4 1 8 3 106 12 Jasprit Bumrah 0 0 0 0 4 6.6 3 97 13 Rohit Sharma 90 15 0 86.5 0 0 3 96 14 Shreyas Iyer 65 8 0 95.6 0 0 4 92 15 T Natarajan 0 0 0 0 3 7.2 2 67 16 Mayank Agarwal 50 6 1 113.6 0 10 2 57 17 Shubman Gill 33 3 1 84.6 0 0 1 27 18 Navdeep Saini 39 2 1 86.7 1 9 2 12 19 Kuldeep Yadav 0 0 0 0 1 7.2 3 5 20 Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 0 66.7 1 8.4 2 -14

