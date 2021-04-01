News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vanakkam Chennai, says Rohit

Vanakkam Chennai, says Rohit

By Rediff Cricket
April 01, 2021 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photographs and VIDEO: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians Instagram
 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians touched down in Chennai as they get ready for the IPL 2021 opener in the city against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

'Vanakkam Chennai, Mumbai Indians inge vandito (Hello Chennai, Mumbai Indians are here),' Captain Rohit Sharma says in the MI video.

 

 

IPL 2021 will be played at six venues because of the COVID-19 situation, with the eight teams playing all their matches at neutral venues.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- will host the play-offs as well as the final on May 30, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.

Check out the MI players' arrival in Chennai:

IMAGE: All-rounder Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back to work after taking a break for his weddin.

IMAGE: Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

IMAGE: Aditya Tare, right, and Suryakumar Yadav, left, with their families arrive in Chennai.

IMAGE: Batting sensation Ishan Kishan.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: AB de Villiers joins RCB bubble
PIX: AB de Villiers joins RCB bubble
Exclusive! Harbhajan on 2011 World Cup win
Exclusive! Harbhajan on 2011 World Cup win
'Sachin, Dada, VVS would fail yo-yo test'
'Sachin, Dada, VVS would fail yo-yo test'
The GREAT BOLLYWOOD QUIZ!
The GREAT BOLLYWOOD QUIZ!
Easter desserts: Apple Galette, Gulab Jamun Parfait
Easter desserts: Apple Galette, Gulab Jamun Parfait
IPL 2021: What works and what doesn't for CSK
IPL 2021: What works and what doesn't for CSK
Why Umesh feels at home at new team Delhi Capitals
Why Umesh feels at home at new team Delhi Capitals

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!

Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!

Pant's India's Most Valuable Player

Pant's India's Most Valuable Player

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use