Vanakkam Chennai, says Rohit

April 01, 2021 13:02 IST

Photographs and VIDEO: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians Instagram

Defending champions Mumbai Indians touched down in Chennai as they get ready for the IPL 2021 opener in the city against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

'Vanakkam Chennai, Mumbai Indians inge vandito (Hello Chennai, Mumbai Indians are here),' Captain Rohit Sharma says in the MI video.

IPL 2021 will be played at six venues because of the COVID-19 situation, with the eight teams playing all their matches at neutral venues.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium -- the world's largest cricket stadium -- will host the play-offs as well as the final on May 30, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.

Check out the MI players' arrival in Chennai:

IMAGE: All-rounder Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back to work after taking a break for his weddin.

IMAGE: Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

IMAGE: Aditya Tare, right, and Suryakumar Yadav, left, with their families arrive in Chennai.

IMAGE: Batting sensation Ishan Kishan.