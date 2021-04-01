News
Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!

Dhoni and Raina, buddies again!

By Rediff Cricket
April 01, 2021 10:49 IST
Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter
 

When Suresh Raina opted out of IPL 2020, there was speculation that the Chennai Super Kings veteran had fallen out with his old buddy Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

CSK's Thala and and Chinna Thala were so thick that they even announced their retirement from international cricket on the same day, August 15, 2020.

And yet days later, Raina declared he would not be available for IPL 2020.

A new season has restored the bon homie. CSK released a video where Mahi and Suresh are back to their buddy buddy ways, training together for IPL 2021.

 

Raina shared a picture with Dhoni, declaring significantly, 'Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart!'

CSK, which won three IPL titles (2010, 2011, and 2018), didn't make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs for the first time in the league's history. With Raina back in the side, CSK will hope to do better this IPL.

Rediff Cricket
CSK, IPL, Raina, Dhoni
