Angry Bhuvi hits back!

May 15, 2021 19:34 IST

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the last Test he played for India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in January 2018. He was the Man of the Match. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has slammed reports claiming that the bowler does not want to play Test cricket any more.

Bhuvi was ignored from the 20-man squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month and the five Test series against England.

'There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion - please don't write your assumptions based on "sources"!' Bhuvi angrily tweeted on Saturday.

A Times of India report on Saturday suggested that the 31-year-old medium pacer was left out of the Indian team because he was not interested in playing Test cricket.

'Bhuvneshwar just doesn't want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing, To be honest, the selectors don't even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It's Team India's loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him,' the newspaper stated, quoted sources.

Bhuvi has played only 21 Tests taking 63 wickets. His last Test appearance was during India's 63-run win over South Africa in the Johannesburg match in 2018 where he won the Man-of-the-Match award, for scoring 63 runs and taking 4 wickets.