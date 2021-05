May 15, 2021 14:29 IST

Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and since then there has been no looking back.

Kohli has been a livewire on the field right from his childhood. Photographs from his early days as a cricketer, which are doing the rounds on social media, certify the same.

The pictures were shared by Shalaj Sondhi, Kohli's team-mate at school in Delhi.