Kohli overtakes Raina to become IPL's leading run-getter

Kohli overtakes Raina to become IPL's leading run-getter

April 05, 2019 23:54 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, overtook Suresh Raina to become the leading run-getter in the Indian Premier League.

 

India captain achieved the feat during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored a delightful 84 off 49 balls, taking his IPL runs tally to 5110. Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina.

Unfortunately, RCB again ended on the losing side. They have so far lost five matches in a row.

Raina, who has scored 5086 runs, could overtake Kohli on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings host Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is third in the list with 4600 IPL runs.

