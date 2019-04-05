IPL PHOTOS: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Last updated on: April 05, 2019 22:24 IST

Virat Kohli completes 8000 runs in T20 cricket

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored 84 off 49 balls and became the leading run-getter in IPL history. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared a delightful 108-run stand to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match, in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Kohli (84 off 49) and de Villiers (63 off 32) smashed sensational half centuries after KKR opted to field on a good batting surface.

The duo hammered the bowlers at will, recreating the magic they have woven many times in the past. During his sublime knock, Kohli also overtook Suresh Raina to becoming the leading run-getter in IPL history besides completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket.

The RCB skipper hit some beautiful cover drives early on and his innings comprised nine fours and two sixes.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers hit 5 fours and 4 sixes while scoring 63 off 32 balls. Photograph: BCCI

De Villiers too was in his element, smashing five fours and four maximums.

Kohli was finally out in the 18th over off Kuldeep Yadav as he hit the ball straight into the bowler's hands. He was particularly severe on Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Fergusson and Nitesh Rana.

De Villiers played second fiddle to Kohli before cutting loose to produce some massive hits.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana celebrates after dismissing Parthiv Patel. Photograph: BCCI

In the last over, Marcus Stoinis belted 18 runs off Prasidh with the help of two boundaries and a six, pushing the total past the 200 mark.

Needing a good start desperately, Parthiv Patel and Kohli stitched 64 runs for the first wicket in 7.5 overs.

Patel was leg before to Nitesh Rana after scoring 25 off 24 balls, including three boundaries.