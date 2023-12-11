News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in SA Tests

Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in SA Tests

Source: PTI
December 11, 2023 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli is a massive player, will play major role in Test series: Jacques Kallis

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is in imperious form, having racked up a whopping 765 runs in the ODI World Cup on home soil to be awarded the Player of the Tournament. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's form and knowledge about South African conditions will be key to India's success in the upcoming two-Test series, reckons legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

India will play two red-ball games in Centurion and Cape Town from December 26-30 and January 3 to 7 respectively as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"I am sure he will want to have a big series here in South Africa. He has been in good form. He will play a major role in helping India. If they are to win here, he will have to have a good series," Kallis told Star Sports.

 

Kohli amassed 932 runs from 30 innings to emerge as the highest run-scorer for India during the last WTC cycle. He has already scored a century and a fifty in two completed Tests against the West Indies as part of the current cycle.

Kohli is in imperious form, having racked up a whopping 765 runs in the ODI World Cup on home soil to be awarded the Player of the Tournament.

"He's a massive player, no matter where it is. Having played here quite a bit and had a fair amount of success," Kallis said.

"He'll be able to pass that knowledge on to the other guys, especially the younger guys and give them ideas on how to manage these conditions and then what to expect."

Kohli, 35, scored two of his 29 Test centuries against the Proteas away from home.

India had suffered a 1-2 loss in South Africa during the last World Test Championship cycle.

"This is a good Indian team but South Africa is tough to beat in South Africa," Kallis said.

"Centurion will probably suit South Africa and Newlands will probably suit India. It will be a good series and it will come down to one or two sessions that one team might play better than the other. It would be a closely-fought contest."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni and Pant's Night Out In Mumbai
Dhoni and Pant's Night Out In Mumbai
Why Gavaskar's Angry With CSA
Why Gavaskar's Angry With CSA
Gambhir Dodges Sreesanth Question
Gambhir Dodges Sreesanth Question
'Disappointed, but struggle will continue'
'Disappointed, but struggle will continue'
Retail broking industry's top line set for 5-year leap
Retail broking industry's top line set for 5-year leap
Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl
Recipe: Tofu And Egg Soup Bowl
How 37 YO Novak stays dominant against young rivals
How 37 YO Novak stays dominant against young rivals

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!

SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!

Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances