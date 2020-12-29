Kohli hails Rahane after MCG win

December 29, 2020 11:05 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Captain Ajinkya Rahane after taking Matthew Wade's wicket in Australia's second innings, December 28, 2020. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Virat Kohli was all praise for the Indian team after their eigh wicket victory in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Having been bowled out for 36 in the opening Test in Adelaide, the Ajinkya Rahane-led India staged a majestic comeback in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG to turn the tables on the hosts.

Kohli, who returned to India for the birth of his first child, was a happy man.

'What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here,' the captain tweeted.

Needing only 70 runs for victory after bowling Australia out for 200 by lunch, Shubman Gill (35 not out) and Rahane (27 not out) guided India home to square the four match series 1-1.