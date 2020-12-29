PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 4

Last updated on: December 29, 2020 08:09 IST

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between Australia and India, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Australia's Pat Cummins on Day 4 of the second Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Tuesday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India inched closer to a famous overseas victory after dismissing Australia for 200 in their second innings by lunch on Day 4 of the second Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Tuesday.

The visitors need just 70 runs for victory, which should be a formality in the second session for Ajinkya Rahane's men, 10 days after the infamous batting debacle in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/54 in 27 overs) and debutant Mohammed Siraj (3/37 in 21.3 overs) were both fast and accurate during an intriguing as well as classical Test match session. They accounted for three wickets, remaining patient and not trying too many things on a flat deck.

Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71 in 37.1 overs) got the final wicket and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28 in 14 overs) made up for an injured Umesh Yadav's absence during another splendid bowling performance.

IMAGE: Pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Cameron Green. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The second new ball did the trick as Cameron Green (45 off 146 balls) and Pat Cummins (22 off 103 balls) were dismissed after frustrating India in 57-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Green's gutsy knock had five boundaries as he tried to get Australia out of the woods.

Skipper Rahane, after giving a three-over spell to Bumrah on the fourth morning, understood instantly that the old ball is not doing anything and took him off the attack to keep him fresh for the second new ball.

IMAGE: Cameron Green scored a gutsy 45 off 146 balls to frustrate India in the first session on Day 4. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

It was another great tactical decision from Rahane as Bumrah bounced Cummins to end the stand that consumed more than 36 overs.

It was a well-directed bouncer aimed between the batsman's jaw and shoulder and the awkward fend was taken by Mayank Agarwal at second slip.

Green, who was starting to become a thorn in the flesh, tried to pull Siraj but the extra bounce did him in as Ravindra Jadeja, fielding at mid-wicket, timed his spot jump to perfection ending the batsman's vigil.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after dismissing Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Siraj then bowled another short one that accounted for Nathan Lyon caught by Rishabh Pant down the leg side.

While India did not bowl too many loose deliveries in the first hour, the attack wasn't threatening either. Credit must be given to both Green and Cummins for eliminating any kind of risk in their approach.

The 50 partnership came off 192 balls, which was an indication that Australian top-order did not apply itself well.