News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's ton as important in Indian cricket history

Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's ton as important in Indian cricket history

Source: PTI
December 28, 2020 19:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's stand-in skipper scored a century in the first innings of the 2nd Test at the MCG on Monday

IMAGE: India's stand-in skipper scored a century in the first innings of the 2nd Test at the MCG on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane's century in the ongoing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, after the Adelaide humiliation will go down as one of the most important innings in the history of Indian cricket.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in the second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the series opener at the Adelaide Oval.

 

However, the tourists made a strong comeback in the ongoing second Test and are headed towards a dominant series-levelling win at the MCG on the back of stunning performances from Rahane, who scored a century in the first innings, and the bowlers.

"I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar told the Seven Network.

Stand-in skipper, Rahane's patient 112 paved the way for India taking a substantial 131-run first innings lead against Australia, who were reduced to 133 for six by the end of the third day's play on Monday.

"Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over," the former India captain said.

"That is the message and that's why I think this is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What an 'incredible performance' by Rahane
What an 'incredible performance' by Rahane
'Test match batting is about swallowing your ego'
'Test match batting is about swallowing your ego'
Rahane defies weight of captaincy, draws Kohli praise
Rahane defies weight of captaincy, draws Kohli praise
Kerala: 21-yr-old becomes India's youngest mayor
Kerala: 21-yr-old becomes India's youngest mayor
Had to convince Nitish to continue as CM: Sushil Modi
Had to convince Nitish to continue as CM: Sushil Modi
Govt calls farmers for talks over farm laws on Dec 30
Govt calls farmers for talks over farm laws on Dec 30
Space for debate shrinking, says Amartya Sen
Space for debate shrinking, says Amartya Sen

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Rahane reflects on his MCG masterclass

Rahane reflects on his MCG masterclass

Have Rahane, Jadeja taken the game away from Aus?

Have Rahane, Jadeja taken the game away from Aus?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use