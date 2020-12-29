News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India avenged Adelaide mauling at MCG

How India avenged Adelaide mauling at MCG

December 29, 2020 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates with captain Ajinkya Rahane after winning the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, on Tuesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

A rejuvenated India shorn of Virat Kohli turned the tables on Australia to claim the second Test in Melbourne with a rousing eight-wicket victory within four days and breathe life into the series.

Scorecard

Needing only 70 runs for victory after bowling Australia out for 200 by lunch, opener Shubman Gill (35 not out) and stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (27 not out) guided India home to square the series at 1-1 ahead of the third Test.

 

Having bowled India out for 36 in the crushing eight-wicket win in Adelaide, Australia's pacemen steamed in with their usual vigour but were repelled by a belligerent Gill, who enjoyed a fine debut as Test opener.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits a boundary. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The match belonged to Rahane, however, who took over the captaincy after Adelaide when regular skipper Kohli returned to India for the birth of his first child.

Named man of the match, Rahane marshalled a rejigged side superbly, and fittingly struck the winning run off spinner Nathan Lyon before tea, sending Indian fans into raptures in the crowd of 13,000.

Two years after smashing a depleted Australia by 137 runs in the Boxing Day Test, India's bowlers again had the measure of their opponents on the MCG's drop-in wicket.

The tourists rattled through Australia for 195 in the first innings and restricted them to 200 in the second, despite the loss of paceman Umesh Yadav, who managed only a handful of overs before hobbling off with a calf strain early on day three.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after picking up the wicket of Cameron Green. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Seamer Mohammed Siraj filled the breach superbly, taking 3-37 in the second innings and five wickets overall in a stellar Test debut.

Recalled all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with three wickets in the Test, with 2-28 in the second innings, after contributing 57 with the bat in India's first innings 326.

Completing the selectors' triumph, recalled wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, the fourth change to the 11, scored a valuable 29.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Pat Cummins. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia's selectors will be hoping regular opener David Warner is fit to play after Joe Burns's (0 and 4) twin failures with the bat.

Tailenders Starc (14 not out), Pat Cummins (22) and Hazlewood (10) showed stiffer resistance than a number of their batting team mates to push Australia to 200 for the first time in the series.

Reduced to 99 for six on day three, however, Australia's faint hopes of setting India a proper chase were snuffed out when young all-rounder Cameron Green heaved at a Siraj short ball and was caught by a leaping Jadeja for 45.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's MCG ton highly
Why Gavaskar rates Rahane's MCG ton highly
Giggly Pant gets Wade's goat
Giggly Pant gets Wade's goat
Tendulkar wants this aspect of DRS reviewed...
Tendulkar wants this aspect of DRS reviewed...
PIX: India trounce Australia in 2nd Test, level series
PIX: India trounce Australia in 2nd Test, level series
Karnataka Council dy chairman found dead
Karnataka Council dy chairman found dead
Everton v City game postponed due to COVID-19 cases
Everton v City game postponed due to COVID-19 cases
2020's TOP Web Series
2020's TOP Web Series

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: India trounce Australia in 2nd Test, level series

PIX: India trounce Australia in 2nd Test, level series

Injured Umesh doubtful for 3rd Test

Injured Umesh doubtful for 3rd Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use