Ambanis Rejoice!

It was delight for Owner Nita Ambani and her elder son Akash Ambani as five-time champions Mumbai Indians demolished Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

MI, who started IPL 2023 with two straight losses, had to wait till the last match of the league games to advance to the play-offs. But they took another step towards the final with their emphatic victory against LSG.

MI will take on Gujarat Titans in Friday's Qualifier 2 match, with the winner taking on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.

Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani celebrate the victory.

Nita bhabhi, as she is often referred to in her husband Mukesh Ambani's business empire, is congratulated by Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka, chairperson, RP Sanjiv Goenka group.

Ritika Sajdeh, a barometer of emotions when her husband Rohit Sharma's team is playing, keenly follows the game.

Composer Anu Malik, a big-time Mumbai Indians supporter, in the stands.

Mumbai Indians Icon Sachin Tendulkar speaks to his former team-mate Gautam Gambhir, LSG's Mentor.

Photographs: BCCI