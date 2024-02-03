ABD confirms: Virushka expecting 2nd child

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers said on Saturday that he checked up on Virat Kohli after the India batter withdrew from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India and England.

ABD told his followers on his YouTube channel that Kohli has been spending time with his family, adding that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child.

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," AB de Villiers said.

Referring to his text message exchanged with Kohli, ABD said: 'Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love. So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'.

'Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," de Villiers added.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 and had their first child, daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Kohli was initially part of the squad named for the opening two Tests, but pulled out of both the games before the start of the Hyderabad tie, citing personal reasons.

On Saturday, media reports stated that Virat Kohli will also miss the third Test against England in Rajkot as is outside the country and may not return in time for the match.