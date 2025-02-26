HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » IOC grants provisional recognition to World Boxing

IOC grants provisional recognition to World Boxing

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 20:30 IST

x

Photo for representational purposes only.

IMAGE: Photograph used for representational purposes only. Photograph: WB/X

The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday granted provisional recognition to World Boxing in a major step towards the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics was run by the IOC after it stripped the International Boxing Association (IBA) of recognition in 2023 over its failure to implement reforms on governance and finance.

 

The IOC has not included the sport on the LA 2028 programme yet, having urged national boxing federations to create a new global boxing body or risk missing out on the Olympics in three years' time.

World Boxing was launched in 2023 and has now 78 members across five continents.

"The (IOC) assessment concluded that World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration in order to be recommended for IOC Provisional Recognition as the IF within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at world level," the IOC said in a statement.

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues and did not involve it in running the boxing events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, before stripping it of recognition in 2023, an extremely rare move by the IOC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Prep and patience pays for young Malewar
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
Afghanistan's Zadran creates HISTORY!
CT 2025: Pakistan, Bangladesh out: Pride at stake now
CT 2025: Pakistan, Bangladesh out: Pride at stake now
PIX: Zadran wallops Eng bowlers, takes Afg past 300
PIX: Zadran wallops Eng bowlers, takes Afg past 300
Ravindra keen to play against India in dead rubber
Ravindra keen to play against India in dead rubber

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' recital in Sanskrit1:10

Maha Shivratri: Foreign devotees' graceful 'Shiv Tandav...

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final day!1:08

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final...

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Temple 2:26

Maha Shivratri: Flower petals showered on devotees at...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD