Kohli, Bumrah back for Aus ODIs; Karthik and Jadeja left out

Last updated on: February 15, 2019 18:59 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, left, with captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, were both called back into a full-strength Indian squad, while Dinesh Karthik was left out of the five-match ODI series against Australia, starting in Visakhapatnam, on February 24.

Kohli was rested for the last two ODIs and three-match T20I series in New Zealand, while Bumrah was given a long break following the four-Test series in Australia as he missed both the limited overs series in Australia and New Zealand.

The five-match series at home against Australia will be India's last ODI series ahead of the 2019 World Cup, starting in May, which will be held after the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Karthik along with Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were left out of the team from the last series in New Zealand as India went back to a full-strength squad to prepare for the World Cup.

KL Rahul, who was suspended for five matches last month for inappropriate comments on TV show, got back among the runs in the four-day games against the England Lions with scores of 89 and 81, comes into the team as the reserve opener.

Rishabht Pant, who was impressive T20I series in New Zealand with scores of 40 not out and 28 in the last two games, has been preferred ahead of the experienced Karthik.

This will be India's final chance to assess their players for the World Cup. The Australia series, comprising of five ODIs and three T20Is, runs from March 2-13 before the IPL starts ten days later on March 23. The IPL is scheduled to finish on May 23, with the World Cup scheduled to begin on May 30.

Punjab fast bowler Siddarth Kaul was a surprise inclusion in place of left-arm Khaleel Ahmed.

"Khaleel has been playing in the last two series, we have had a look at him, now we would want to have a look at Kaul," said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad in Mumbai on Friday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was rested for the first two matches, but will replace Kaul for the last three matches.

Pace bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar also retains his place after his good showing with the bat in New Zealand, along with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav.

India's squad for first 2 ODIs vs Australia:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.

India's squad for last 3 ODI vs Australia:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (w/k), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul.

Markande surprise pick for T20Is vs Australia

Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the surprise pick for the two-match T20 series against Australia, while Kuldeep Yadav was rested.

Interestingly, Karthik, who has been left out of the ODI squad has been included for the T20 games, while Krunal Pandya also retains his place in the Kohli-led team.