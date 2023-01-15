News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, bowlers steamroll Sri Lanka to sweep series

Kohli, bowlers steamroll Sri Lanka to sweep series

January 15, 2023 20:44 IST
Virat Kohli bats en route an unbeaten 166 in the 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six en route an unbeaten 166 in the 3rd ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India recorded the biggest-ever victory in one-day internationals after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball.

 

The win completed a 3-0 series sweep for India, who won the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second in Kolkata by four wickets.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain's 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most ODI hundreds.

"Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just (trying to) be organic," said Kohli, who was named the man of the series, having also scored a century in the first match.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Chamika Karunaratne

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Chamika Karunaratne. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390-5 after opting to bat first.

Seamer Siraj then picked up 4-32 and played a role in a run-out, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each as India skittled Sri Lanka for 73 inside 22 overs.

"It's disappointing. Not a game we wanted. It happens," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

"We need to learn how to manage the start. Bowlers should learn how to take wickets on these decks, and the batters should learn to score."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
