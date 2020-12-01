Kohli assists Anushka as she aces the sirsasana

December 01, 2020 17:57 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli helps Anushka Sharma as she does the sirsasana . Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her big day next month. And pregnancy or not, fitness takes precedence for the Bollywood star.

Telling her fans how important staying fit is to her and how it keeps her motivated, Anu shared a throwback picture of herself doing a sirsasana with a little help from her husband.

The photograph shows the actor acing the sirsasana perfectly with the cricketer holding her feet.

'This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback,' Anu writes in the caption.

'P.S. - As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support,' Anu adds.

'For the Sirsasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe.'

'This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,' Anu posts.

Anu and her husband are expecting their first child in early January.

India's cricket captain will fly back to Mumbai after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, which begins on December 17, an action that was recently applauded by former English skipper Michael Atherton in his column in The Times, London.