News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli assists Anushka as she aces the sirsasana

Kohli assists Anushka as she aces the sirsasana

By Rediff Cricket
December 01, 2020 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli helps Anushka Sharma as she does the sirsasana . Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Twitter
 

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her big day next month. And pregnancy or not, fitness takes precedence for the Bollywood star.

Telling her fans how important staying fit is to her and how it keeps her motivated, Anu shared a throwback picture of herself doing a sirsasana with a little help from her husband.

The photograph shows the actor acing the sirsasana perfectly with the cricketer holding her feet.

'This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback,' Anu writes in the caption.

'P.S. - As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support,' Anu adds.

'For the Sirsasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe.'

'This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,' Anu posts.

Anu and her husband are expecting their first child in early January.

India's cricket captain will fly back to Mumbai after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, which begins on December 17, an action that was recently applauded by former English skipper Michael Atherton in his column in The Times, London.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Pujara, Ashwin, Rahane enjoy 'daddy duty'
PICS: Pujara, Ashwin, Rahane enjoy 'daddy duty'
Marriage proposal at SCG melts hearts
Marriage proposal at SCG melts hearts
PIX: Celebrating love for Maradona with tattoos
PIX: Celebrating love for Maradona with tattoos
Cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
Cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
'Players will skip Aus Open if not allowed to train'
'Players will skip Aus Open if not allowed to train'
Sensex surges 506 pts to close at record high
Sensex surges 506 pts to close at record high
'Ill-informed': India to Trudeau on farmers comment
'Ill-informed': India to Trudeau on farmers comment

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Tendulkar's living life to the fullest...

Tendulkar's living life to the fullest...

PIX: At Babita Phogat's baby shower

PIX: At Babita Phogat's baby shower

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use