Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma became only the fourth Indian cricketer to complete the landmark of 20,000 runs in international cricket, during the third and final ODI against South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.



Rohit joins an elite list featuring batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Virat Kohli (27,910 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs).



In 505 international matches across all three formats, Rohit has amassed 20,048 runs at an average of 42.47, with 50 centuries and 111

fifties.The former India captain continued his rich vein of form with a quickfire 75 from 73 balls, putting on 155 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stroked 116 not out from 121 balls to power India to a thumping nine-wicket victory, to claim the three-match series 2-1.This was Rohit's fourth fifty-plus score in six recent ODI innings.

Rohit's tally reads 11516 in 279 ODIs, 4301 runs in 67 Tests and 4231 runs in 159 T20Is.



In 14 ODIs this year, he has scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries and four fifties.