HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!

Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 06, 2025 22:05 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma became only the fourth Indian cricketer to complete the landmark of 20,000 runs in international cricket, during the third and final ODI against South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

Rohit joins an elite list featuring batting greats Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Virat Kohli (27,910 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs).

In 505 international matches across all three formats, Rohit has amassed 20,048 runs at an average of 42.47, with 50 centuries and 111

fifties.

The former India captain continued his rich vein of form with a quickfire 75 from 73 balls, putting on 155 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who stroked 116 not out from 121 balls to power India to a thumping nine-wicket victory, to claim the three-match series 2-1.

This was Rohit's fourth fifty-plus score in six recent ODI innings.

 

Rohit's tally reads 11516 in 279 ODIs, 4301 runs in 67 Tests and 4231 runs in 159 T20Is.

In 14 ODIs this year, he has scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50 and a strike rate of over 100, including two centuries and four fifties.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India to series win!
PIX: Jaiswal's century powers India to series win!
Abhishek 1st Indian to hit 100+ T20 sixes in a year!
Abhishek 1st Indian to hit 100+ T20 sixes in a year!
Sanjana's heartfelt birthday wish for Bumrah!
Sanjana's heartfelt birthday wish for Bumrah!
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
Rohit Recalls Barbados Bear-Hug With Kohli
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight0:41

Glam & Grace: Janhvi's Latest Style Steals the Spotlight

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight cancellations surge5:34

IndiGo chaos: Flyers left in tears as flight...

Why Sonakshi Sinha Lost Her Cool at the Paparazzi!0:45

Why Sonakshi Sinha Lost Her Cool at the Paparazzi!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO