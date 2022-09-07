KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to tie the knot in...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

KL Rahul is set to marry Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The wedding will take place a couple of months after the T20 World Cup 2022.

KL Rahul is set to marry his long-time girlfriend in January next year and the wedding will take place in Maharashtra.

"KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl's side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra," said a BCCI source to ANI.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating since a long while and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has also confirmed their relationship many times.