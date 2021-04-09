KKR pacer Warrier keen to learn Cummins, Ferguson

Source:

April 09, 2021 15:32 IST

IMAGE: Sandeep Warrier will be playing his third season with KKR Photograph: Kplkata Knight Riders/Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Sandeep Warrier said he wants to learn from fellow seamers Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warrier, who will be playing his third season with KKR this year, has come a long way in rediscovering himself as a bowler. T20s made him a thinking cricketer and helped him realise the importance of time management.

"The day when KKR picked up Pat Cummins, I messaged Abhishek sir saying 'I'm not going to let him go away from me. I'll be behind him throughout the two months, you just tell me how I do that'. He is one of the best bowlers you can have right now in the team. I would want to learn from him a lot, not only about T20 cricket or white-ball cricket but also Test cricket. I want to learn how he approaches the game or reacts to certain situations. It will be good to learn from both Lockie and Pat," KKR's official website quoted Warrier as saying.

Warrier's journey from a net bowler in RCB to playing for KKR has been a story worth telling. His zeal to learn from his colleagues and coaches has made him a mature bowler in a short time.

A poor domestic season (2017-18) is all that it took for Warrier to "strengthen his weaknesses and sharpen his strengths". The results were visible for all of us when he plucked Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the second match of his debut season against RCB in 2019.

"Previously, I never used to bowl the knuckleball or the slow ones, so I started working on that and my yorkers after a bad Ranji season in 2017-18. I used to work a lot on my strengths. But after that season I used to work a lot on my weaknesses," Warrier said.

"As a bowler, you are bound to get hit in T20s. But no matter what, the comeback you give in a short time is what matters. So, when I realized that, I started thinking more on the need to integrate what can be done, so that I can minimize the number of bad balls. I guess that's what gave me success," Warrier said.

KKR will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.