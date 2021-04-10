News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Sunrisers Hyderabad go all the way?

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad go all the way?

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
April 10, 2021 23:12 IST
IMAGE: Since winning their only IPL title in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the play-offs, but failed to win the IPL title. Photograph: BCCI
 

One of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League over the last few years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2021.

Since winning their only IPL title in 2016, Sunrisers have always made it to the play-offs, but failed to win the IPL title.

With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha in their ranks, SRH have one of the most destructive batting line-ups.

With an in-form Jason Roy also in the equation, the choice of four foreigners won't be that easy with Captain Warner and Rashid Khan picking themselves.

Bairstow was in splendid form in the ODI series against India and given his good record opening the batting for SRH with Warner in the last few years, it will be very difficult to keep him out.

Jason Holder's all-round skills also makes him a top contender, but he also faces competition from the experienced Williamson for the four overseas slot in the playing XI.

SRH have brought in the experienced Kedar Jadhav to bolster their lower middle order while mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur Rahman joins his Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan at SRH.

SRH's bowling too looks impressive with fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid leading the pack. The presence of Mujeeb-ur and yorker specialist T Natarajan adds zing to their attack.

SRH will be looking towards Bhuvneshwar to continue his good form with the ball. Bhuvi pulled out of IPL 2020 after playing just four matches because of injury, but made a superb comeback in the limited overs series against England.

Leg-spinner Rashid will be the key bowler for SRH. Last season, he took 20 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 5.3.

Squad:

 AgeBatsBowlsRoleIPL games
David Warner 34 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break Captain/batsman 142
Manish Pandey 31 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 146
Kedar Jadhav 36 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 87
Kane Williamson 30 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Batsman 53
Priyam Garg 20 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Batsman 14
Virat Singh 23 Left-handed Right-arm leg-break Batsman 0
Wriddhiman Saha 36 Right-handed   Wicket-keeper 124
Shreevats Goswami 31 Left-handed   Wicket-keeper 31
Jonny Bairstow 31 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Wicket-keeper 21
Vijay Shankar 30 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 40
Jason Holder 28 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium All-rounder 18
Abhishek Sharma 20 Left-handed Left-arm spin All-rounder 14
Mohammad Nabi 36 Right-handed Right-arm off-break All-rounder 14
Abdul Samad 19 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break All-rounder 12
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 31 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 122
Sandeep Sharma 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 92
Siddarth Kaul 30 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 46
Thangarasu Natarajan 29 Left-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 22
Basil Thampi 27 Right-handed Right-arm fast-medium Bowler 20
Khaleel Ahmed 23 Right-handed Left-arm fast-medium Bowler 17
Shahbaz Nadeem 31 Right-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 71
Rashid Khan 22 Right-handed Right-arm leg-break Bowler 62
Mujeeb-ur Rahman 20 Right-handed Right-arm off-break Bowler 18
Jagadeesha Suchith 27 Left-handed Left-arm spin Bowler 15

Note: The players in bold are overseas players

Players bought at this year's IPL auction:

Kedar Jadhav
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Jagadeesha Suchith

Overall win-loss record in IPL:

PlayedWonLostNo ResultWin%W/L ratio
124 66 58 0 53.23 1.14

Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie

Best finish in IPL:

Champion in 2016

How they fared in each edition:

YearPosition
2008 -
2009 -
2010 -
2011 -
2012 -
2013 4th
2014 6th
2015 6th
2016 1st
2017 4th
2018 2nd
2019 4th
2020 3rd

David Warner

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner. Photograph: BCCI

Top batsmen:

 GamesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate10050
D A Warner 87 3819 126 52.31 144.98 2 38
S Dhawan 85 2518 92* 34.49 124.28 0 19
K S Williamson 53 1619 89 39.48 134.80 0 15
M K Pandey 43 1053 83* 32.90 125.05 0 9
J M Bairstow 21 790 114 41.57 142.34 1 5
M C Henriques 42 755 74* 27.96 128.83 0 5
N V Ojha 56 584 79* 19.46 120.41 0 1
Yuvraj Singh 22 488 70* 27.11 137.07 0 2
V Shankar 26 442 63* 24.55 121.42 0 2
W P Saha 20 422 87 26.37 137.01 0 2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be keen to continue his recent good form. Photograph: BCCI

Top bowlers:

 GamesWicketsAverageRuns Per OverBest4W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90 112 22.62 7.39 5-19 3
Rashid Khan 62 75 20.49 6.24 3-7 0
S Kaul 35 45 25.62 8.69 4-29 1
S Sharma 36 38 27.86 7.63 3-19 0
K V Sharma 46 36 30.80 7.82 4-38 1
D W Steyn 37 33 29.84 6.89 3-11 0
M C Henriques 42 28 32.75 8.26 3-16 0
A Mishra 27 28 26.21 7.37 4-19 1
K K Ahmed 17 27 21.00 8.92 3-30 0

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
