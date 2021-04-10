Can Sunrisers Hyderabad go all the way?

One of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League over the last few years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2021.
Since winning their only IPL title in 2016, Sunrisers have always made it to the play-offs, but failed to win the IPL title.
With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha in their ranks, SRH have one of the most destructive batting line-ups.
With an in-form Jason Roy also in the equation, the choice of four foreigners won't be that easy with Captain Warner and Rashid Khan picking themselves.
Bairstow was in splendid form in the ODI series against India and given his good record opening the batting for SRH with Warner in the last few years, it will be very difficult to keep him out.
Jason Holder's all-round skills also makes him a top contender, but he also faces competition from the experienced Williamson for the four overseas slot in the playing XI.
SRH have brought in the experienced Kedar Jadhav to bolster their lower middle order while mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur Rahman joins his Afghanistan teammate Rashid Khan at SRH.
SRH's bowling too looks impressive with fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid leading the pack. The presence of Mujeeb-ur and yorker specialist T Natarajan adds zing to their attack.
SRH will be looking towards Bhuvneshwar to continue his good form with the ball. Bhuvi pulled out of IPL 2020 after playing just four matches because of injury, but made a superb comeback in the limited overs series against England.
Leg-spinner Rashid will be the key bowler for SRH. Last season, he took 20 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 5.3.
Squad:
|Age
|Bats
|Bowls
|Role
|IPL games
|David Warner
|34
|Left-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|Captain/batsman
|142
|Manish Pandey
|31
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Batsman
|146
|Kedar Jadhav
|36
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Batsman
|87
|Kane Williamson
|30
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Batsman
|53
|Priyam Garg
|20
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Batsman
|14
|Virat Singh
|23
|Left-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|Batsman
|0
|Wriddhiman Saha
|36
|Right-handed
|Wicket-keeper
|124
|Shreevats Goswami
|31
|Left-handed
|Wicket-keeper
|31
|Jonny Bairstow
|31
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Wicket-keeper
|21
|Vijay Shankar
|30
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|All-rounder
|40
|Jason Holder
|28
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|All-rounder
|18
|Abhishek Sharma
|20
|Left-handed
|Left-arm spin
|All-rounder
|14
|Mohammad Nabi
|36
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|All-rounder
|14
|Abdul Samad
|19
|Right-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|All-rounder
|12
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|31
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|122
|Sandeep Sharma
|27
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|92
|Siddarth Kaul
|30
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|46
|Thangarasu Natarajan
|29
|Left-handed
|Left-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|22
|Basil Thampi
|27
|Right-handed
|Right-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|20
|Khaleel Ahmed
|23
|Right-handed
|Left-arm fast-medium
|Bowler
|17
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|31
|Right-handed
|Left-arm spin
|Bowler
|71
|Rashid Khan
|22
|Right-handed
|Right-arm leg-break
|Bowler
|62
|Mujeeb-ur Rahman
|20
|Right-handed
|Right-arm off-break
|Bowler
|18
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|27
|Left-handed
|Left-arm spin
|Bowler
|15
Note: The players in bold are overseas players
Players bought at this year's IPL auction:
Kedar Jadhav
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Jagadeesha Suchith
Overall win-loss record in IPL:
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|W/L ratio
|124
|66
|58
|0
|53.23
|1.14
Note: The win/loss tally includes results in Super Over after a tie
Best finish in IPL:
Champion in 2016
How they fared in each edition:
|Year
|Position
|2008
|-
|2009
|-
|2010
|-
|2011
|-
|2012
|-
|2013
|4th
|2014
|6th
|2015
|6th
|2016
|1st
|2017
|4th
|2018
|2nd
|2019
|4th
|2020
|3rd
Top batsmen:
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|D A Warner
|87
|3819
|126
|52.31
|144.98
|2
|38
|S Dhawan
|85
|2518
|92*
|34.49
|124.28
|0
|19
|K S Williamson
|53
|1619
|89
|39.48
|134.80
|0
|15
|M K Pandey
|43
|1053
|83*
|32.90
|125.05
|0
|9
|J M Bairstow
|21
|790
|114
|41.57
|142.34
|1
|5
|M C Henriques
|42
|755
|74*
|27.96
|128.83
|0
|5
|N V Ojha
|56
|584
|79*
|19.46
|120.41
|0
|1
|Yuvraj Singh
|22
|488
|70*
|27.11
|137.07
|0
|2
|V Shankar
|26
|442
|63*
|24.55
|121.42
|0
|2
|W P Saha
|20
|422
|87
|26.37
|137.01
|0
|2
Top bowlers:
|Games
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs Per Over
|Best
|4W
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|90
|112
|22.62
|7.39
|5-19
|3
|Rashid Khan
|62
|75
|20.49
|6.24
|3-7
|0
|S Kaul
|35
|45
|25.62
|8.69
|4-29
|1
|S Sharma
|36
|38
|27.86
|7.63
|3-19
|0
|K V Sharma
|46
|36
|30.80
|7.82
|4-38
|1
|D W Steyn
|37
|33
|29.84
|6.89
|3-11
|0
|M C Henriques
|42
|28
|32.75
|8.26
|3-16
|0
|A Mishra
|27
|28
|26.21
|7.37
|4-19
|1
|K K Ahmed
|17
|27
|21.00
|8.92
|3-30
|0
