Williamson calls for 'conversations' as SRH fail again

Source:

May 02, 2021 21:19 IST

IMAGE: Former skipper David Warner watches from the dugout as SunRisers Hyderabad go about the motions during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Newly-appointed SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson believes that conversations on his predecessor David Warner's future in the playing eleven are still on as the Australian is a world-class player.

Warner was stripped of SunRisers Hyderabad’s captaincy on Saturday after the team lost five of its first six matches.

Williamson's elevation to the post couldn’t change fortunes as they suffered a 55-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Sunday’s match in Delhi.

"There are number of leaders in the group. It's important we stay tight. And for us it is about building as a side and make adjustments," said Williamson, looking a bit uncomfortable, on being asked about Warner’s place in the team during the post-match presentation.

The skipper said the team needs to be clear about strategies and execution.

"Rather than over-search for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate. Warner is a world-class player and we have our cards on the table. I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had," added Williamson.

On the match front, he admitted that once Royals posted 220 for 3 the chase was going to be difficult.

"A tough day. A very competitive total from RR. It was Jos’s (Buttler) day and he was outstanding. With the bat you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you're losing wickets it makes it all the more harder to chase 220.

"We have had a lot of challenges over the last three weeks, but we need to make small adjustments and put in improved performances. Jos and Sanju were key, so we wanted Rashid (Khan) to bowl as many deliveries as possible against them."

Buttler and Samson stitched a match-winning 150-run stand which proved decisive in the end.