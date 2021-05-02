News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson calls for 'conversations' as SRH fail again

Williamson calls for 'conversations' as SRH fail again

Source: PTI
May 02, 2021 21:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former skipper David Warner watches from the sidelines as SunRisers Hyderabad go about the motions during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday.

IMAGE: Former skipper David Warner watches from the dugout as SunRisers Hyderabad go about the motions during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Newly-appointed SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson believes that conversations on his predecessor David Warner's future in the playing eleven are still on as the Australian is a world-class player.

 

Warner was stripped of SunRisers Hyderabad’s captaincy on Saturday after the team lost five of its first six matches.

Williamson's elevation to the post couldn’t change fortunes as they suffered a 55-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Sunday’s match in Delhi.

"There are number of leaders in the group. It's important we stay tight. And for us it is about building as a side and make adjustments," said Williamson, looking a bit uncomfortable, on being asked about Warner’s place in the team during the post-match presentation.

The skipper said the team needs to be clear about strategies and execution.

"Rather than over-search for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate. Warner is a world-class player and we have our cards on the table. I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had," added Williamson.

On the match front, he admitted that once Royals posted 220 for 3 the chase was going to be difficult.

"A tough day. A very competitive total from RR. It was Jos’s (Buttler) day and he was outstanding. With the bat you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you're losing wickets it makes it all the more harder to chase 220.

"We have had a lot of challenges over the last three weeks, but we need to make small adjustments and put in improved performances. Jos and Sanju were key, so we wanted Rashid (Khan) to bowl as many deliveries as possible against them."

Buttler and Samson stitched a match-winning 150-run stand which proved decisive in the end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: SRH, Williamson
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Taylor surprised by Smith's decision to stay at IPL
Taylor surprised by Smith's decision to stay at IPL
Star-studded RCB stand in way of KKR revival
Star-studded RCB stand in way of KKR revival
Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised
Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, hosptalised
IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Didi is West Bengal's 'Dada'
Didi is West Bengal's 'Dada'
No vaccination for 45+ on Monday in Mumbai: BMC
No vaccination for 45+ on Monday in Mumbai: BMC
BJP draws a blank in Kerala, 'Metro Man' loses
BJP draws a blank in Kerala, 'Metro Man' loses

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

IPL PICS: Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad

'Warner is shocked at being dropped from captaincy'

'Warner is shocked at being dropped from captaincy'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use