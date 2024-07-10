News
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

Pakistan sack selectors Wahab, Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

July 10, 2024 13:35 IST
Wahab Riyaz

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wahab Riyaz/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday following the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last month.

The 2009 champions lost to tournament debutants and co-hosts United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.

 

"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," the PCB said in a statement.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men's seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team's performances at the World Cup.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
