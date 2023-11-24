A Tale Of 2 Halves: SKY And Inglis Show!

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan posted a solid third wicket partnership as India took a 1-0 series lead over Australia. Photographs: BCCI

Following the heart-breaking World Cup final four nights earlier, India got back to business as they began their T20I series against Australia on a winning note.

Donning the Indian captain's hat for the first time, Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with a sensational innings.

In front of a packed stadium in Vishakapatnam, India eked out a thrilling two wicket win over Australia. With a track which turned out to be a batter's paradise, the first match of the five-match T20I series was a tale of two halves.

If Josh Inglis' record-breaking century silenced the crowd in the first innings, SKY's sizzling knock had the spectators on its feet in the second innings.

Record ton silences Vizag

After being asked to bat first, Josh Inglis showed no mercy against the Indian attack as he hammered a sizzling ton in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi had half-centuries against their names -- but not the kind you want! Both picked up a wicket each, but went for the most runs. While Bishnoi leaked 54 runs in his four overs, Krishna had a forgettable outing, giving away 50 in four overs. And Inglis was the architect behind the onslaught.

After Bishnoi removed Matthew Short to deal an early blow, the Indian bowlers looked a clueless lot as they weren't prepared for what came next.

Steve Smith (52 off 41) gave ample support as Inglis let his bat do the talking.

Striking at a sizzling rate of 220, Inglis hammered a 50-ball 110 before Krishna stopped the assault in the 18th over.

Inglis' knock was Australia's joint-fastest century in T20Is. Bringing up his century off just 47 deliveries, Inglis tied Aaron Finch's Australian record.

Inglis' maiden T20I ton was peppered with eleven boundaries and eight sixes.

SKY Sizzles

Surykumar Yadav didn't have the desired impact in World Cup 2023, but he proved why he is the No. 1 ranked T20I batter.

Needing a whopping 209 to win, India got off to a rocky start, losing both openers early.

Tottering at 22/2 in 2.3 overs, Ishan Kishan and SKY then posted a match-winning partnership for the hosts. The pair added 112 off just 60 deliveries to put India in control of the chase.

SKY's 42-ball 80 was a treat to watch as he put behind his World Cup heartbreak. Scoring at a sizzling rate of 190.47, his knock was peppered with nine boundaries and four massive sixes.

With the skipper failing to finish the job, young Rinku Singh played a familiar, fiery cameo as India managed a thrilling two wicket win.