Kiwis sweep Bangladesh after Conway, Mitchell tons

Kiwis sweep Bangladesh after Conway, Mitchell tons

March 26, 2021 19:17 IST
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates on taking a wicket in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Friday

IMAGE: New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates on taking a wicket in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell compiled maiden one-day international hundreds to set up a massive 164-run win for the hosts against Bangladesh in the third and final match, securing a 3-0 series sweep.

 

Conway scored 126 while Mitchell remained unbeaten on 100 after bringing up his century off the last ball of the innings to power New Zealand to 318-6 in their 50 overs after captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat.

Bangladesh were never in the chase and barring an unbeaten 76 from Mahmudullah, there was not much resistance from the touring side who were bundled out for 154 in the 43rd over in Wellington.

Fast bowler Matt Henry, who picked up 4-27, wrecked the Bangladesh top order while all-rounder James Neesham registered career-best figures of 5-27, mopping up the middle and lower order in a one-sided win for the Black Caps.

Bangladesh had made a bright start, reducing their opponents to 57-3 but Conway and Latham steadied the innings with a 63-run stand for the fourth before the former added another 159 for the fifth with Mitchell.

Needing two off the last ball, Mitchell scampered home to complete his hundred off 92 deliveries as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to run him out.

"I thought the first and the last game, we were nowhere close to them (New Zealand)," Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal said.

"I thought they played exceptionally well.

"We are a much better team but if we continue to play like this, we are going nowhere. We understand that it is a different condition than back home, but we have to improve a lot to compete with them."

 

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
More like this

Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century

Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century

PHOTOS: Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI, Pune

PHOTOS: Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI, Pune

