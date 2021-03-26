Virat Kohli touches another milestone

Source:

March 26, 2021 16:02 IST

Kohli completes 10,000 ODI runs while batting at 3

IMAGE: There definitely is no stopping Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position during the ongoing second ODI against England, in Pune, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position, after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings.

The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings. The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774).