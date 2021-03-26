News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Virat Kohli touches another milestone

Virat Kohli touches another milestone

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 26, 2021 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kohli completes 10,000 ODI runs while batting at 3

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: There definitely is no stopping Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli touched the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position during the ongoing second ODI against England, in Pune, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

 

Kohli is only the second batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in that position, after former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Ponting sits atop the list of runs at number 3 in ODIs, having amassed 12,662 runs from 330 innings.

The Indian skipper crossed the 10,000-mark playing just his 190th innings. The third batsman on the list is former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 9,747 runs from 238 innings, followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis (7,774).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi
Prasidh on being influenced by McGrath and Rossi
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas
Greater the setback, stronger the comeback: Shreyas
Prasidh is brave, has great game sense: Rahul
Prasidh is brave, has great game sense: Rahul
Index majors' rally give Sensex 568 points boost
Index majors' rally give Sensex 568 points boost
10 dead in fire at mall Covid hospital in Mumbai
10 dead in fire at mall Covid hospital in Mumbai
Financial bids for Air India will be invited soon
Financial bids for Air India will be invited soon
Holi TIPS: 5 simple ways I take care of my skin
Holi TIPS: 5 simple ways I take care of my skin

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball

Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball

'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'

'He is not Krishna, he is Karishma'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use