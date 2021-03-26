News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century

Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century

Source: PTI
March 26, 2021 19:02 IST
KL Rahul gestures as he celebrates on completing his century on Friday

IMAGE: KL Rahul gestures as he celebrates on completing his century on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul celebrated in unique fashion on reaching the three-figure mark – his 5th ODI ton -- in the second ODI against England on Friday.

Rahul scored 108 off 114 balls in Pune on Friday, following an unbeaten 62 in the first ODI. He pointed his bat towards the dressing room before covering his ears to indicate that he didn't pay heed to any critical comments for his failures in the T20 series.

 

"It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone," he told the host broadcasted during the innings break.

"There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise," the relief was palpable in his voice.

"I was disappointed after the T20 series, but that's how the game goes. Few quality shots eased my nerves. Really happy I was able to build those partnerships with Virat and Rishabh.

India ended up making 336 in the second ODI courtesy an scores from Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.   

"When me and Virat were batting, we needed anything around 300, so happy with this total. It was a hot day and it was important for us to get a partnership. Really happy with what we have achieved after 50 overs. Scoring runs makes you confident, and that's what you want to do," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: ODI, KL Rahul, T20, IMAGE, BCCI
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

